New WWE Filing Lists Vince McMahon & Nick Khan’s Salaries

A new corporate filing by WWE lists the salaries for Vince McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan. PWInsider reports that WWE filed several disclosures on Friday and one of then notes the salaries for the two executives.

The filing notes that McMahon has an annual salary of $2 million, and that his target incentive plan bonus is set at 250% of his salary. His performance stock units grant is targeted at a value of $11 million.

Khan’s annual salary is $1.2 million, with his target incentive plan bonus set at 158% of his salary and his grant of performance stock units targeted at $3.75 million. He also has a “second tranche of his sign-on equity grant” to be made in September 2022, which has been increased by $7.5 million.

You can see the excerpt from the filing below: