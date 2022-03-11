wrestling / News
New WWE Filing Lists Vince McMahon & Nick Khan’s Salaries
A new corporate filing by WWE lists the salaries for Vince McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan. PWInsider reports that WWE filed several disclosures on Friday and one of then notes the salaries for the two executives.
The filing notes that McMahon has an annual salary of $2 million, and that his target incentive plan bonus is set at 250% of his salary. His performance stock units grant is targeted at a value of $11 million.
Khan’s annual salary is $1.2 million, with his target incentive plan bonus set at 158% of his salary and his grant of performance stock units targeted at $3.75 million. He also has a “second tranche of his sign-on equity grant” to be made in September 2022, which has been increased by $7.5 million.
You can see the excerpt from the filing below:
“In connection with its annual review of executive compensation, the Company’s Compensation and Human Capital Committee approved certain changes (with the approval of all independent directors in the case of Mr. McMahon’s compensation), as described below.
The salary of Mr. Vincent McMahon, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was set at an annual rate of $2 million. For calendar 2022 his target management incentive plan bonus was set at 250% of his salary and his grant of performance stock units has a target value of $11 million.
The salary of Mr. Nick Khan, our President and Chief Revenue Officer, was set at an annual rate of $1.2 million. For calendar 2022 his target management incentive plan bonus was set at 158% of his salary and his grant of performance stock units has a target value of $3.575 million. In addition, the second tranche of his sign-on equity grant, to be made in September 2022 as described in our prior filings, has been increased by $7.5 million.
The foregoing management incentive plan bonuses and performance stock units are governed by the terms of our 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan. All equity grants are calculated using the average closing price of our Class A Common Stock over the thirty trading days preceding the effective date of the grant. Amendments to agreements necessitated by the foregoing compensation changes are being prepared and will be filed at a later date.”