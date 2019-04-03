New WWE Hall of Fame Statue to Be Unveiled At WrestleMania Axxess

– WWE is set to unveil a new WWE Hall of Fame status at WrestleMania Axxess this week. The company announced that the statue will be revealed on Thursday with Hall of Famers Brutus Beefcake, Sting, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat, in attendance, among others.

The statue follows on previous statues of Hall of Famers Andre The Giant, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, Ultimate Warrior, and Dusty Rhodes.