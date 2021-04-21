New WWE Heads of Revenue Strategy & Development Discuss Potential Areas for Growth

– As previously noted, WWE recently announced the hiring of Scott Zanghellini as the company’s new Head of Revenue Strategy and Development. The Hollywood Reporter published an article today covering Zanghellini’s hiring, along with Alex Varga Varga serving as the new VP of Zanghellini’s department. Both Zanghellini and Varga are former CAA agents.

Speaking on the company’s shift in content business, Varga told THR, “The content business is shifting on a weekly, if not daily, basis so it’s incumbent upon all of us here at WWE to be ahead of the curve in terms of what’s next – and to be there before it begins. And that is what we hope to help with.”

The article noted that WWE sees the area of blockchain-based NFTs and audio content, like podcasts, as areas for potential growth. WWE recently began producing its own podcasts and also dabbling in the area of NFTs.

Zanghellini added on WWE’s revenue growth in various areas, “Helping with revenue growth on the global platform WWE has built to date, we expect to see continued opportunity in emerging areas including audio content, NFTs, memorabilia and social gaming. The prominence of WWE’s digital and social channels will continue to further fuel new revenue streams, as well as allow for category expansion in all areas.”

Interestingly enough, their former CAA colleague, Nick Khan, now works as WWE President & CRO. Zanghellini continued on working with Khan: “Nick always took the time, as a senior agent, to give us feedback and invest in our careers when we were first starting out. We established a relationship and rapport with him then that carried over to present day. So when we were presented with this opportunity, it was a no-brainer to join him and the entire WWE team considering all that the organization has been able to build to date. We’re really thankful for CAA’s support throughout the process.”

As noted, WWE will be announcing the company’s Q1 2021 earnings tomorrow (April 22) after the market closes.