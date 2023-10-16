New WWE Headquarters Includes a Seven Foot WWE Title Monument

Stamford Advocate reports that the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT includes a seven foot monument of the WWE championship belt. The giant belt is concrete die-cast and sits in front of the building’s entrance. It was installed last week. People walking by were asked about the belt.

Candido Quiles said: “I can’t wait until it’s done so I can bring my kids and take a couple photos with it.”

Kevin Grandison added: “That’s a big (expletive) belt. I think it’s cool. I think it fits with the building.”

The building sits on 677-707 Washington Blvd and construction is still ongoing. The company will end up taking up 400,000 square feet and the building will hold over 800 employees when it opens. The current WWE headquarters on 1241 E Main St. will be sold once the move is complete.