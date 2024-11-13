New WWE ID Recruits To Be Revealed At Beyond Wrestling, Northern Crown Shows

The next WWE ID recruits will be announced at Beyond Wrestling and Northern Crown’s events. The developmental program announced that their next reveals will be at Beyond’s November 14th show, as well as Northern Crown’s November 17th Show IV.

You can see the announcements below:

Someone’s been ID’d…. be there this Thursday to find out who 👀 https://t.co/1luRMcHZXY — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 13, 2024