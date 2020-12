New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Big E. defeated Sami Zayn on tonight’s show to win capture the title in the main event match. After the bout, which was a Lumberjack match, E. was hoisted up on the shoulders of Smackdown’s babyfaces to celebrate as the show went off the air.

Big E. is now in his second Intercontinental Championship reign. He previously won the title in November of 2013 when he was going as Big E. Langston, holding the championship for 167 days. Zayn’s second Intercontinental Championship reigns ends at 89 days, having won the title from Jeff Hardy in a triple threat ladder match on the September 27th, 2020 episode of Smackdown.