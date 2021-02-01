wrestling / News
New WWE Network Promo Reveals Upcoming Documentaries, Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest
February 1, 2021 | Posted by
A new promo for the WWE Network debuted last night, which revealed new documentaries coming soon to the service. It also revealed that the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions will be Sasha Banks.
As for the new content, they include a new documentary about Goldberg, a new episode of WWE Icons focused on Beth Phoenix, a new WWE Untold featuring the APA and a new WWE 24 special about Big E. It also seemed to indicate that new episodes of WWE Story Time will also air this month.
WWE is still working on new specials as three were filmed last night at the Royal Rumble.
More Trending Stories
- Carlito, Christian, Kane & More Appear During Men’s Royal Rumble
- 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Stats: Most Eliminations, Order of Entrants, More
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Responds to Fans Tweeting About Wanting to See Him Return at the Royal Rumble