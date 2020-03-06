wrestling / News
New WWE NXT UK Broadcast Team Revealed
– During today’s WWE NXT UK tapings in Coventry, it was revealed Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness are the new NXT UK announce team. The duo wil replace Tom Phillips and Aiden English.
McGuinness, who also serves as an announcer on NXT, previously did commentary for NXT UK alongside Phillips and Vic Joseph at various points.
Shepherd previously served as the ring announcer for NXT UK. With him moving to the booth, he has been replaced by Francesca Brown. She is a TV host and actress based in London.
