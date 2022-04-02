wrestling / News
New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022
– Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai kicked off WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 in a big way. The tag team defeated Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne to capture NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.
The match took place on the Kickoff Pre-Show for Stand & Deliver, which is still ongoing and airing now on Peacock. You can view some images and clips for the tag team title match below. Also, you can follow along with our live coverage of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 here.
Can @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE take home the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at NXT #StandAndDeliver?!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xbhk1FAvXF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
🔥🔥🔥#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver #ToxicAttraction @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe pic.twitter.com/4oSCcz6UGw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
It's @therealestwendy! AND SHE'S GOT A PILLOW!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/4QgKlOl67X
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
#AndNEW!!!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/il513lCWiQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
