Various News: New WWE Supercard Season 4 Update, Terri Runnels Starts a Podcast

– 2k released the following Supercard Season 4 update information today…

2K announced today the latest update for WWE SuperCard – Season 4 is available beginning today on iOS and Android devices.

The update incentivizes players looking for an extra challenge by introducing Heroic Events. Once players complete a Ring Domination or Road to Glory solo event, the Heroic version of the same event is unlocked and offers a whole new set of rewards. Heroic cards are also more powerful than their basic counterparts and come with a new aesthetic to represent the accomplishment.

Additionally, the update introduces a new opportunity for players to utilize their best female WWE Superstar cards in the weekly PvP rotation: Women’s Royal Rumble, an all-female version of the original game mode!

– Terri Runnels launched her own podcast on MLWRadio.com this week, entitled “Cigars, Scars, and Superstars”. You can check that out here.