New WWE Survey Asks Fans What They Enjoy About AEW Dynamite

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE has sent out a new survey to fans asking questions about AEW, including if they watch and what they like or dislike about it. It also asks about how they keep up with AEW content, as well as about characters, promos, if wrestlers have creative freedom and can speak their minds. There are also questions about NJPW, Impact Wrestling and ROH.

One of the questions asks: “What do you like, if anything, about watching AEW Dynamite?”