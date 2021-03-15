wrestling / News
New WWE Survey Asks Fans What They Enjoy About AEW Dynamite
Wrestling Inc reports that WWE has sent out a new survey to fans asking questions about AEW, including if they watch and what they like or dislike about it. It also asks about how they keep up with AEW content, as well as about characters, promos, if wrestlers have creative freedom and can speak their minds. There are also questions about NJPW, Impact Wrestling and ROH.
One of the questions asks: “What do you like, if anything, about watching AEW Dynamite?”
@WWE sent me this survey. @RajGiri_303 @view_raw @Kevkellam @FightfulWrestle @JustinLaBar @jimmyvan74 @Addict_Wrestle @AndrewBaydala pic.twitter.com/kaOd9CzaSx
— Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) March 14, 2021
More pic.twitter.com/Q2duu81yW1
— Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) March 14, 2021
— Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) March 14, 2021
@view_raw @RajGiri_303 pic.twitter.com/fOpp5Oyk5F
— Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) March 14, 2021
@RajGiri_303 @view_raw pic.twitter.com/4Vr3rtuPFo
— Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) March 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On Why Wrestling Companies Need Competition, Mark Henry Potentially Joining AEW
- Matt Hardy Responds To Criticism Of Tony Khan Copyright Claiming YouTube Videos
- WWE Reportedly Shooting for Record Attendance During Pandemic at WrestleMania 37
- Eric Bischoff On Critics Of AEW Signing Older Stars Like Sting & Paul Wight, Says Bret Hart Was Not A Main Event Draw