New WWE Survey Teases DVDs About ECW, Roman Reigns And More

PWInsider reports that WWE has sent a new email survey asking fans about possible 2019 DVDs for a variety of subjects.

It’s a New Day, Yes It Is!: “There’s never a dull moment when Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods are around. This trio had trouble finding success early on, but slowly transformed into the over-the-top, fun-loving, unicorn-riding, cereal-box-tossing, pancake-flipping title-winning superstars you see today. Witness the journey here, with the best matches and most fun & ridiculous moments of The New Day.”

The Best of Roman Reigns: “From his seasoning days in NXT, to his dominant run with the Shield, to his spectacular singles run to the WWE Championship and the main event of WrestleMania… witness the most high-impact matches of Roman Reign’s career – against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Triple H, & more.”

The Best of Andre the Giant: “The largest man to ever step into a WWE ring, and one of the most dominant (yet beloved) superstars to ever grace the world of sports entertainment… Andre the Giant was a sight to behold, and justifiably nicknamed the 8th Wonder of the World. Relive some of Andre’s greatest matches and moments with the Best of Andre the Giant.”

Sgt. Slaughter: “This would feature his early beginnings, his arrival in WWE, his turn into an Iraqi sympathizer and how he has always been part of WWE.”

The Miz: A-List Superstar: “The Miz has been a mainstay in WWE for over a decade. After slowly winning over fans and critics as he proves that he is much more than a former reality show star, Miz has gone on to hold the Intercontinental Championship multiple times, main event WrestleMania, hold the Money in the Bank briefcase, and win the WWE Championship. Witness his most must-see matches against John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, and many more.”

John Cena: The Face that Runs the Place: “For over 15 years, John Cena has been the standard bearer in WWE. Every time a new crop of young hungry superstars makes their way to WWE, Cena’s will is tested again. As the New Era flourishes, Cena faces his toughest challenges to date, as he goes into battle with The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Finn Bálor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and many more.”

The Best of Alexa Bliss: “WWE’s only true Goddess, Alexa Bliss, stormed onto the scene in 2016 and never looked back. Witness her meteoric rise up the ranks, as she captures both the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championships, competes at multiple WrestleManias, takes part in the historic first women’s Elimination Chamber match, forms “Team Little-Big” with Braun Strowman, and much more”

Million Dollar Man: “A look into the life of the WWE Hall of Famer and how this Superstar was one of the most influential characters in WWE history and how he became a born again Christian and how he turned his life around.”

The Very Best of Braun Strowman: “From flipping cars, to destroying sets, to tipping over production trucks… Braun Strowman is seemingly never finished creating chaos & carnage wherever he goes. Witness all of Braun’s most destructive moments and impressive feats of strength, both in and out of the ring, as he battles with John Cena, Roman Reigns, Big Show, Kane, Brock Lesnar, and many more.”

The Best of NXT 2018: “The greatest matches from the greatest events of the year.”

The Best of Pay-Per-Views 2018: “The greatest matches from the greatest events of the year.”

The Best of Raw & SmackDown 2018: “Best Matches and Moments from the year, along with exclusive alternate commentary for certain moments from the Superstars themselves.”

The Best of WWE Superstars: “Before the days of Smackdown, Heat, or NXT… Superstars was the only other weekly WWE program alongside Monday Night Raw. Rivalries were advanced, titles were defended, and significant moments took place on this classic show that aired from 1986-1996.”

Asuka: Empress of Tomorrow: “From her unprecedented winning streak in NXT, to her dominant run on the main roster, Asuka is one of the most dominant female superstars WWE has ever seen. Witness her epic battles with the likes of Bayley, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and many more… all in one place on the DVD collection.”

The History of the ECW Championship: “A comprehensive DVD chronicling the history of the ECW Championship.”

SmackDown 20th Anniversary: “In the two full decades of SmackDown’s existence, the ‘blue brand’ has provided the WWE Universe with an abundance of memorable moments and amazing matches. Own all the best of SmackDown’s 20-year history all in one place, on this special anniversary DVD set.”

The Greatest Matches & Moments of Goldust: “Since his debut in 1995, all the way up to present day in 2018, Goldust has always created controversy and left an impression like few superstars before him. Now, witness all the best and most bizarre moments of Goldust’s long storied career… from his Parking Lot Brawl with Roddy Piper, to his disturbed rivalry with Razor Ramon, to his metamorphosis into The Artist, to uniting with his brother Cody & father Dusty to battle the Authority… after watching this collection of matches, you will never forget the name of… Goldust.”

The Best of NXT Takeover: “2018 NXT TakeOvers never fail to deliver! With exceptional in-ring performances, unmatched athleticism, shocking surprises, and gripping stories… every NXT network special has become must-see. The championship victories, the surprise debuts, bitter rivalries coming to a head… witness the very best of NXT TakeOver all in one place!”

Shinsuke Nakamura: “Rock Star WWE’s Rockstar has style and charisma like no other, but Nakamura isn’t all fun and games, and can back it up in the ring with his heavy-hitting Strong Style approach. Witness Shinsuke’s most hard-hitting and exciting encounters with Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and many more.”

Finn Bálor: “For Everyone From the moment he stormed onto the scene in NXT, Finn Bálor had an immediate connection with the WWE Universe. Whether he was smiling & laughing with the crowd, or in that deep dark place as The Demon, Finn always came to the ring prepared to ‘wow’ the audience. Now, witness all of Bálor’s greatest and most memorable matches, including bouts with Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and many more.”

I Am Phenomenal: The AJ Styles Story: “Give the WWE Universe the full story on AJ Styles career. From his beginning on the independent scene to TNA to Japan to finally coming to WWE to become one of its greatest Superstars.”

Four Horsewomen: “WWE Home Video would step into the lives of The Four Horsewomen and focus on their journeys to get to the top of WWE. It would show how they first got started, thrived in NXT, until eventually making their way to the main roster and how their careers are intertwined.”

‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper Unreleased: “The Rowdy One has had legendary bouts with Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Bret Hart and many others. The WWE Universe may be familiar with many of them, but there were several epic encounters that have never made it to DVD. Now fans can own some of the Roddy Piper’s greatest matches that have never been released on WWE home video before.”

The Best of Ravishing Rick Rude: “Groundbreaking & controversial… Rick Rude was a true trailblazer – brining ‘attitude’ and edginess more than a decade before it was trendy throughout the industry. Now, relive his greatest moments and matches, with the Best of Rick Rude, featuring matches and rivalries with Jake the Snake, The Ultimate Warrior, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, and more!”

The Best of Charlotte Flair: “The “genetically superior” athlete, Charlotte, stormed onto the scene and lead the Women’s Revolution in route to becoming arguably the most dominant female Superstar WWE has ever seen. Relive her classic battles with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nikki Bella, Asuka, and others.”

John Cena Match Comp: “A record once thought to be unreachable.. Ric Flair’s 16 world championship reigns.. was matched by WWE’s franchise player, John Cena. Now, for the first time ever, relive all of John Cena’s 16 world championship victories on this special collector’s set. From his early WrestleMania 22 meeting with JBL to capture his first WWE Championship.. to his epic encounters with Edge, Randy Orton, & Batista.. to his classic record-tying battle with AJ Styles.. watch as Cena slowly reaches the pinnacle and etches his place in history forever as the 16-time world champion!”

The Best of Trish Stratus: “Arguably the most popular female superstar of all-time, Trish Stratus reached a level of stardom that rivaled several of WWE’s top male superstars. Watch her evolution from arm-candy valet, to in-ring competitor, to WWE Women’s Champion who delivered Stratusfaction at every turn while she battled Lita, Molly, Victoria, Mickie James, Stephanie McMahon & more.”

The Best of Dean Ambrose: “Relive the Lunatic’s greatest matches as he rises up the WWE ranks to become an unlikely WWE Champion. Watch his battles Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and more.”

The survey also wanted feedback on if customers would be interested in buying WWE DVD and Blu-ray content if it was on the WWE Network or if these extras would make you more interested in buying a physical copy: Mini figurines, Download codes for WWE mobile game, digital copy of DVD title, special edition packaging, “Fathead” WWE wall decal, mini-book, exclusive bonus footage, trading cards, or a “Fight card” mini-poster.