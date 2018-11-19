wrestling / News
WWE News: New WWE TLC Promo, The Miz Blames Others For Survivor Series Loss, Finn Balor on Canvas to Canvas
November 19, 2018
– Here is a new promo for the December 16th WWE TLC PPV…
Before you know it… it'll be time for a little #WWETLC! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/fRWvl8QroZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
– Miz spoke with Mike Rome after last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV and blamed Jeff Hardy & Rey Mysterio for the loss…
– Here is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring Finn Balor…