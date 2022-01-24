wrestling / News
New WWE Trademark Hints At Possible Character Change For Alexa Bliss
As noted, Alexa Bliss recently made her return to WWE television after a nearly four-month hiatus. And it appears that WWE has filed a new trademark that could hint at a potential character change for her in the future.
WWE filed to trademark “The Goddess” on January 19, which would seemingly refer to Bliss’ prior gimmick before she embraced her dark side and joined Bray Wyatt.
Bliss recently took to Twitter to tell fans to “be patient & see how things play out” after continued criticism over her character’s storyline direction.
Here’s the description for the filing (via Fightful):
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
