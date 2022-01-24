New WWE Trademark Hints At Possible Character Change For Alexa Bliss

As noted, Alexa Bliss recently made her return to WWE television after a nearly four-month hiatus. And it appears that WWE has filed a new trademark that could hint at a potential character change for her in the future.

WWE filed to trademark “The Goddess” on January 19, which would seemingly refer to Bliss’ prior gimmick before she embraced her dark side and joined Bray Wyatt.

Bliss recently took to Twitter to tell fans to “be patient & see how things play out” after continued criticism over her character’s storyline direction.

Here’s the description for the filing (via Fightful):