WWE Files For New Trademarks
August 24, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE has applied to trademark the following names: Aliyah, WALTER, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carillo, Ilconics.
