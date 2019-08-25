wrestling / News

WWE Files For New Trademarks

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
The IIconics' Iiconics Billie Kay Peyton Royce WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE has applied to trademark the following names: Aliyah, WALTER, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carillo, Ilconics.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Ashish

More Stories

loading