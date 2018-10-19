wrestling / News
WWE News: New WWE Unboxed With Zack Ryder, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, WWE Asks Who Do You Think Started The Women’s Evolution
October 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at Tomy’s Stink Bomz plush toys….
– WWE posted the following graphic on their Instagram account asking fans what WWE Superstar they think started the “Women’s Evolution”…
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Toni Storm (23)
* Saraya Knight (47)