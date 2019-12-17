New WWE United States Title Reportedly Delivered

– According to Dan Beltzer, a new WWE United States Title has been delivered to the company. It is unknown when or if the belt will debut.

Dan reported around WrestleMania 35 that new SmackDown Tag Team Titles were delivered, but they have yet to show up on-screen. Dan noted that WWE belts are currently being done by Wildcat. UK belt producer Leather Rebels used to do work on new belts, but sexual misconduct claims recently came out against them.

WWE recently debuted a new Intercontinental Championship and the custom ‘Fiend’ WWE Universal Title.

