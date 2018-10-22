Quantcast

 

New WWE Universal Champion to Be Decided at WWE Crown Jewel

October 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Braun Strowman WWE Crown Jewel

– WWE will determine a new Universal Champion next month at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE announced the news on Monday during Raw that Braun Strowman will face Brock Lesnar for the vacant title. The match comes after Roman Reigns relinquished the championship due to the return of his leukemia.

Reigns was originally set to defend the championship against Strowman and Lesnar before he relinquished the title. Crown Jewel takes place on November 2nd and will air live on WWE Network.

