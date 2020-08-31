wrestling / News
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Payback (Pics, Video)
Bayley and Sasha Banks’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign has come to an end at WWE Payback. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated the champions to capture the titles at tonight’s show. The end came when Baszler tagged herself in and took both Bayley and Banks down. She ended up putting both champions in submission holds, using Banks’ arm to force Bayley to tap out. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The loss ends Banks and Bayley’s title reign at 86 recognized days, and marks both Baszler and Jax’s first runs with the title. Bayley is still Smackdown Women’s Champion, but Banks is now without a title to her name. Our full live coverage of the show is here.
Your Role Models are here. #WWEPayback @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/sQgHTU9iRW
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Lookin' great, @MichaelCole! #WWEPayback @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/xFfpVAqrpC
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
This pairing is going to be very, very 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨. #WWEPayback @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/EKubbVsrnB
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Which team is walking out with the Women's Tag Team Titles?? #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/kBJmqxWtGx
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
The hairband is out. This can't be good for @SashaBanksWWE… or her hand. #WWEPayback @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/UDmo5hOJsX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2020
Is that TEAMWORK we're seeing from @QoSBaszler & #NiaJax?! #WWEPayback @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/mxrcTBfLlx
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
A SUBMISSION MAGICIAN. ♠️@QoSBaszler makes #SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE tap to secure the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles for herself & #NiaJax!! #AndNew #WWEPayback @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/IymvTCUwEJ
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
HUG IT OUT!@QosBaszler & #NiaJax are your new @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #WWEPayback @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/WH4ZFjte4l
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2020
No more #BayleyDosStraps, and worse, no more gold for @SashaBanksWWE. #WWEPayback @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/cSMZgFmkdT
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
#NiaJax is a full on MOOD. #WWEPayback #AndNew @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/eWhGSIYEY0
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On WWE’s Biggest Problem Right Now, What He Hated Most About The Company, Why He Wants WWE To Succeed
- Bruce Prichard On Rick Rude Being Chosen To Face Ultimate Warrior At SummerSlam 1990, Rude And Warrior’s Relationship, Frustrations That Led To Rude Leaving WWE
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nailz Smashing Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie’s Head Through His Office Wall In the AWA
- Update on Plans For Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt Following Paul Heyman Smackdown Reveal