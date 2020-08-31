New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Payback (Pics, Video)

Bayley and Sasha Banks’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign has come to an end at WWE Payback. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated the champions to capture the titles at tonight’s show. The end came when Baszler tagged herself in and took both Bayley and Banks down. She ended up putting both champions in submission holds, using Banks’ arm to force Bayley to tap out. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The loss ends Banks and Bayley’s title reign at 86 recognized days, and marks both Baszler and Jax’s first runs with the title. Bayley is still Smackdown Women’s Champion, but Banks is now without a title to her name. Our full live coverage of the show is here.