wrestling / News
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. Sasha Banks and Bayley recaptured the championships in the main event, defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win marks Banks and Bayley’s second run with the titles, having been the inaugural champions before losing them to the IIconics in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 35. Bliss and Cross’ second title run ends at 62 recognized days, having won the belts at WrestleMania 36.
| RIGHT NOW |@AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles ON THE LINE against @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nzVv1cCV18
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020
The WWE #WomensTagTitles are the prize as @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE look to make history repeat itself against @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GW8ImJKWc8
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020
😯 😯 😯 😯#SmackDown #WomensTagTitles @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/BRuyweaz6Q
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 6, 2020
And NEEEEWWW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions!#SmackDown #WomensTagTitles @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/mDd0MUQXRM
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Details on Backlot Brawl At NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Arn Anderson On The Match That Ended Tyson Kidd’s Career, Says It Was a Loss to the Wrestling Business
- Jim Ross Discusses Steve Austin Demanding Finish to His Match With Scott Hall At WrestleMania 18 Be Changed Due To Hall Being Hungover
- Rhea Ripley Shuts Down Rumors That She Lost NXT Women’s Title Over Visa Issues