New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. Sasha Banks and Bayley recaptured the championships in the main event, defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win marks Banks and Bayley’s second run with the titles, having been the inaugural champions before losing them to the IIconics in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 35. Bliss and Cross’ second title run ends at 62 recognized days, having won the belts at WrestleMania 36.