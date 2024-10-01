wrestling / News

New Wyatt Sicks Message Appears On Raw, Features Mysterious Woman

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wyatt Sicks QR Code Raw 9-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

A new message from the Wyatt Sicks appeared on WWE Raw with the unveiling of a mysterious woman. The message appeared on Monday’s show and featured a series of messages that read out:

“We see your intent.

“Anger festering into rage.

“Do not go down this path.

“It ends in demise.

“You know better.

“Do not force our hand.

“Heed our admonition.”

A QR code appears in the video which features a morse code message that (per Fightful) reads, “BROTHER, DO NOT BE SO DISTRACTED BY THE BEAST THAT YOU MISS THE SERPENT IN THE WEEDS.”

