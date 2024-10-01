wrestling / News
New Wyatt Sicks Message Appears On Raw, Features Mysterious Woman
October 1, 2024 | Posted by
A new message from the Wyatt Sicks appeared on WWE Raw with the unveiling of a mysterious woman. The message appeared on Monday’s show and featured a series of messages that read out:
“We see your intent.
“Anger festering into rage.
“Do not go down this path.
“It ends in demise.
“You know better.
“Do not force our hand.
“Heed our admonition.”
A QR code appears in the video which features a morse code message that (per Fightful) reads, “BROTHER, DO NOT BE SO DISTRACTED BY THE BEAST THAT YOU MISS THE SERPENT IN THE WEEDS.”
"Do not force our hand." 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yluJtId4hI
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024
