New Wyatt Sicks Message Appears On Raw, Features Mysterious Woman

A new message from the Wyatt Sicks appeared on WWE Raw with the unveiling of a mysterious woman. The message appeared on Monday’s show and featured a series of messages that read out:

“We see your intent. “Anger festering into rage. “Do not go down this path. “It ends in demise. “You know better. “Do not force our hand. “Heed our admonition.”

A QR code appears in the video which features a morse code message that (per Fightful) reads, “BROTHER, DO NOT BE SO DISTRACTED BY THE BEAST THAT YOU MISS THE SERPENT IN THE WEEDS.”