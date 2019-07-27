wrestling / News
New X-Division Champion Crowned on Impact (Pics, Video)
– There is a new X-Division Champion following Friday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As noted in our own Larry Csonka’s full review, Jake Crist captured the championship by defeating Rich Swann in the main event.
This marks Crist’s first singles championship in Impact; he held the GFW/Impact World Tag Team Championships with his brother Dave in August to November of 2017. Swann’s title reign comes to an end after 194 days, having won the belt in an Ultimate X Match at Impact Homecoming against Ethan Page, Crist, and Trey Miguel.
Highlights from the match are below:
These two will stop at nothing to hold the X-Division Title!
WATCH HERE: https://t.co/sWu6SEiYN7 #IMPACT @GottaGetSwann @TheJakeCrist pic.twitter.com/WgBrpbhjUb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 27, 2019
NEW CHAMPION!@TheJakeCrist has defeated @GottaGetSwann for the X-Division Title!
WATCH HERE: https://t.co/sWu6SEiYN7 #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/arZ2ulfevN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Reportedly Practiced WWE SmackDown Segment
- Darren Young Said Vince McMahon Was One Of The First To Reach Out After He Came Out As Gay
- Scott Hall Talks Guest Trainer Stint at the WWE Performance Center, Praises Jordan Omogbehin, Whether He’d Like to Be Full-Time
- Eric Bischoff On Being In Synch Creatively With Bully Ray, Dudleys Throwing Him in Actual Dumpster at One Night Stand