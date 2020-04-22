wrestling / News
New X-Division Champion Crowned at Impact Rebellion (Video)
April 21, 2020 | Posted by
We have a new X-Division champion following tonight’s first night of Impact Rebellion. Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to capture the championship, and you can see video fromo the match below.
This is Mack’s first run with the championship. Austin’s run ends at 185 days, having won the title from Jake Crist in an Intergender ladder match that also featured Ace Romero, Daga, and Tessa Blanchard at Bound For Glory in October.
