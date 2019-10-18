wrestling / News
New XFL Video Looks at Inaugural Player Draft
October 18, 2019 | Posted by
– The XFL has released a new video looking at the inaugural player draft. You can see the video below, which recaps the events of the draft that took place on October 15th and 16th.
A supplemental draft is set to be held late nights month and will consist of players released from the NFL and those who have finished their college football and/or Canadian Football League commitments.
