New XFL Video Looks at Inaugural Player Draft

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
XFL Logo

– The XFL has released a new video looking at the inaugural player draft. You can see the video below, which recaps the events of the draft that took place on October 15th and 16th.

A supplemental draft is set to be held late nights month and will consist of players released from the NFL and those who have finished their college football and/or Canadian Football League commitments.

XFL, Jeremy Thomas

