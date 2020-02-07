New XFL Videos Preview Week One Matchups

The XFL has released a couple of new videos previewing two of the matchups for opening weekend. You can see the videos below, which look at the matchup between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians, as well as the St. Louis BattleHawks vs. the Dallas Renegades.

The relaunched league kicks off its inaugural season with four games, starting Saturday with the DC Defenders vs. the Seattle Dragons which airs on ABC. The full schedule of where to watch is here.