New Year’s Day Smackdown Rating Up From Last Week’s Drop, Tops Raw

– The ratings for this week’s New Year’s Day episode of Smackdown rebounded, and the show beat its (admittedly holiday-fettered) sister show of Raw. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.68 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.091 million viewers, up 11% and 10% from last week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 1.904 million. The episode was still lower than the 0.74 and 2.214 of two weeks ago, but did manage to call generally in line with the show’s end of the year ratings.

Smackdown did top Monday’s Raw, which had a 0.58 demo rating and 1.968 million viewers. However, it must be noted that far less people are watching regularly-scheduled television on New Year’s Eve, instead watching specials celebrating the end of the year. That said, Smackdown was up against NCAA Bowl games, so it is a notable acheivement.

Smackdown ranked #10 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily with the Bowl games dominating the top seven spots, following by the evening SportsCenter at #8 and Curse of Oak Island at #9 (0.68 demo rating, 3.007 million viewers).