New York Islanders To Host WWE Themed Night – Mick Foley, Bobby Roode and More To Appear

The NHL has announced that the New York Islanders will host a WWE themed “Islesmania” night at the Barclays Center, when the Islanders play against the Vegas Golden Knights in Brooklyn, NY when the Islanders play the Vegas Golden Nights. A VIP ticket for the game costs $79 and includes a pre-game talk with Mick Foley, Sgt. Slaughter and Bobby Roode talking about the “evolution of WWE in New York.” It also includes a ticket to the game, an IslesMania t-shirt and a 200 level ticket to the December 27 Smackdown live event at the Nassau Coliseum. A separate $29 ticket includes the shirt and is for the first 5,000 fans.