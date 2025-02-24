New York Mets Hosting WWE Night in July

The New York Mets are hosting a WWE Night in July. MLB.com announced the themed night for the Mets’ home game on July 21st against the Los Angeles Angels.

WWE Night – Monday, July 21

Are you ready for WWE Night at Citi Field? YEET! Be at the ballpark on Monday, July 21 for a night full of WWE-themed festivities and fun.

Fans who purchase tickets through this special ticket offer will receive a WWE-themed Mr. Met Bobblehead.

Redeem your specialty WWE-themed Mr. Met Bobblehead by bringing your ticket to the Left Field Ramp near Section 129 before the end of the 5th inning. This item is only available to those who purchase through this special ticket offer. Limit six (6) tickets per transaction. Only one item per person. Each individual holding a ticket must be present to pick up item.