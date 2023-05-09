New York State Senate Bill To Review Regulation Of Pro Wrestling

A bill was introduced into the New York State Senate in March that will review professional wrestling’s status as a regulated form of entertainment. Wrestlenomics reports that the bill, S5953, was introduced back on March 23rd and would “direct the state athletic commission to review the need for regulation and licensing of professional wrestling,” as the bill’s description notes.

New York is one of over 20 states that still regulates professional wrestling via a state athletic commission or department of licensing and regulation. If the bill passes, it would require a review be completed by November 1st, 2023. The bill is sponsored by State Senator Tim Kennedy.