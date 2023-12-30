New Zero Hour Match Added To AEW Worlds End

Another match has been added to the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Worlds End in Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander. The match was set up on this week’s episode of Rampage as Stokely Hathaway continued to cause dissension between the two friends, asking why it took so long for Nightingale to save Statlander on Dynamite.

Nightingale and STatlander both said they would love to share the ring with each other at Worlds End in the segment, which you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

* Continental Classic Finals: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Riho

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Abadon

* AEW TNT Championship No Disqualification Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

* Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita

* Brody King, Jay Lethal, Jay White & Rush vs. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Mark Briscoe

Zero Hour

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Battle Royale For Shot At AEW TNT Championship: Competitors TBA

* Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale