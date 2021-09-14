wrestling / News
Newest ROH Week By Week Features Death Before Dishonor Fallout
September 14, 2021
The newest edition of ROH Week By Week has been released, and it features the fallout from last weekend’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The show saw a few new champions crowned, as Rok-C defeated Miranda Alize to capture the ROH Women’s title, and Josh Woods defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the ROH Pure title.
You can view this week’s ROH Week By Week below.
