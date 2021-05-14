wrestling / News
Newest WWE Additions On Peacock Include Triple H & Batista Documentaries, ECW PPV, More
May 14, 2021
PWInsider notes that there have been several new additions to WWE’s content catalog on Peacock, including two Triple H documentaries, a Batista documentary from 2014, ECW Holiday Hell 1995, and much more.
Here’s the list of WWE content that’s been added to Peacock:
* ECW Holiday Hell 1995
* The 2012 countdown documentary The 50 Greatest Finishing Moves in WWE History
* The 2013 biographical documentary Triple H: Thy Kingdom Come
* The 2014 documentary Batista: The Animal Unleashed
* 2014’s ECW Exposed Pt. 1 and Pt. 2
* 2017 roundtable discussion documentary 1997: The Dawn of Attitude
* 2019’s Triple H: Creation and Destruction: The Road to WrestleMania documentary