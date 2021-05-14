Newest WWE Additions On Peacock Include Triple H & Batista Documentaries, ECW PPV, More

May 14, 2021 | Posted by

PWInsider notes that there have been several new additions to WWE’s content catalog on Peacock, including two Triple H documentaries, a Batista documentary from 2014, ECW Holiday Hell 1995, and much more.

Here’s the list of WWE content that’s been added to Peacock:

* ECW Holiday Hell 1995

* The 2012 countdown documentary The 50 Greatest Finishing Moves in WWE History

* The 2013 biographical documentary Triple H: Thy Kingdom Come

* The 2014 documentary Batista: The Animal Unleashed

* 2014’s ECW Exposed Pt. 1 and Pt. 2

* 2017 roundtable discussion documentary 1997: The Dawn of Attitude

* 2019’s Triple H: Creation and Destruction: The Road to WrestleMania documentary