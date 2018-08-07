All In News: Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr Expected To Be Added, Sponsor For All In Revealed, Colt Cabana On Participating In Show

– PWInsider reports that Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr. is expected to be the next match announced for All In. At one point, Omega vs. Rey Mysterio was considered. But Mysterio is now part of a six-man tag at the event, teaming with Bandido and Fenix against The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

– Pro Wrestling Tees will be the sponsor of WGN America’s “All In: Zero Hour” broadcast. They’ll also present the Flip Gordon All In pre-show party.

Tix on Sale Wed https://t.co/aQFeU1biyR. Everyone who attends gets a FREE EXCLUSIVE "ALL OUT PARTY" SHIRT well worth over the $20 entry fee into the event. Fenced Area w/ Tents, Music stage, food/beer for purchase, meet & greets & more. Come hang out before doors open at 3pm! pic.twitter.com/wyoXQ4iPdk — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) August 6, 2018

