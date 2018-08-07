Quantcast

 

All In News: Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr Expected To Be Added, Sponsor For All In Revealed, Colt Cabana On Participating In Show

August 7, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega njpw

PWInsider reports that Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr. is expected to be the next match announced for All In. At one point, Omega vs. Rey Mysterio was considered. But Mysterio is now part of a six-man tag at the event, teaming with Bandido and Fenix against The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

– Pro Wrestling Tees will be the sponsor of WGN America’s “All In: Zero Hour” broadcast. They’ll also present the Flip Gordon All In pre-show party.

– Colt Cabana wrote the following on Twitter:

