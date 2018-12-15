News And Notes From Last Night’s ROH Final Battle PPV: Event Sold Out, Ladder War Cut For Time

ROH held their Final Battle 2018 event last night at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, featuring what was one of the last ROH appearances for The Elite. Here are some backstage notes, via PWInsider:

– The event was completely sold out, with tickets selling outside for double and triple the original value. The show is now available for replay buys for HonorClub subscirbers and on FITE TV.

– The Ladder War was originally set to go 40 minutes last night, but was cut to 25. ROH added a fourth hour to the show to accomodate it, as there has been an ongoing issue with the undercard going long and cutting times in the main event.

– ROH is not expected to keep having four-hour PPVs in the future.

– There were no major injuries last night.

– Dave Lagana was backstage filming footage for future episodes of Pinnacle.

– Those in attendance last night included Atlas Security’s Ronnie Lang and Joe, Prince Nana and Becky Bayless.

– It’s believed that Mark Haskins has signed with ROH and will debut soon.

– Meanwhile, new Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein is also expected to sign a contract soon.

– LSG has a deal expiring at the end of the year.

– A return to the Hammerstein Ballroom was not announced last night. ROH’s next NYC date is the G1 supercard at Madison Square Garden. While MSG is open to more dates from ROH, there isn’t anything planned at this time.