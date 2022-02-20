wrestling / News
News On Cody Rhodes Being In Orlando Today
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL today. Cody has posted an Instagram story earlier on Saturday where he took part in a birthday party for AEW’s Shawn Spears. Tyler Breeze, The Innspiration, and others were also at the party.
It’s unknown if Cody took part in any WWE-related activities while in Orlando, home of the WWE Performance Center.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Two Stars Who Were Planned For WWE Elimination Chamber
- Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Update on New WWE WrestleMania 38 Match (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’