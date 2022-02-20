wrestling / News

News On Cody Rhodes Being In Orlando Today

February 19, 2022
AEW Dynamite Cody Rhodes Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes was in Orlando, FL today. Cody has posted an Instagram story earlier on Saturday where he took part in a birthday party for AEW’s Shawn Spears. Tyler Breeze, The Innspiration, and others were also at the party.

It’s unknown if Cody took part in any WWE-related activities while in Orlando, home of the WWE Performance Center.

