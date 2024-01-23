Backstage News On Cody Rhodes’ Exchange With The Rock At WWE Raw

After The Rock had a segment earlier this month on an episode of WWE Raw with Jinder Mahal and dropped his Head of the Table line, teasing a WrestleMania 40 match with Roman Reigns, he caught up with Cody Rhodes. Photos of the friendly exchange backstage went around online.

Rhodes had been believed to be Reigns’ WrestleMania 40 opponent this year before The Rock dropped the teaser.

Fightful Select reported that it was right outside of Gorilla position and was caught on camera by both the Rock’s team and a WWE photographer. Several people heard the exchange, which was The Rock’s support to Rhodes and what he has been doing.

Those who spoke with Fightful noted they got the feeling that The Rock wasn’t there to “stand in the way of anything,” but did note it was before his promo and most didn’t know his “Head of the Table” line was coming.

The report added, “There had been word around WWE ahead of The Rock getting a board seat that WWE was trying to land him in some sort of contract or deal, but nobody expected anything to the scope of what happened on January 23.”

Fightful was told by sources that Rock has been a proponent and supportive of Rhodes, even while he was in AEW.