News On Original Plan For Royal Rumble, Likely Top Matches For Wrestlemania

The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio has some details on the original plan for last night’s Royal Rumble event and the potential top matches for Wrestlemania going forward.

First of all, Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair were not originally set to win their respective Rumbles. The original plan was for Roman Reigns to win the men’s and Shayna Baszler to win the women’s. Instead, the original winners were the final person eliminated in each Rumble.

After eliminating Brock Lesnar and winning the Rumble, McIntyre is expected to challenge the Beast for the WWE title at Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is likely to face Bray Wyatt for the Universal title. Another match set for Wrestlemania will be Edge vs. Randy Orton. The two reunited as Rated RKO at the Rumble, before Edge eliminated his former tag team partner.