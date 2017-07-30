 

Various News: Rey Mysterio Hypes Upcoming WCPW Match With Ricohet, Charlotte and Sasha Banks Artwork featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

July 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rey Mysterio

– Former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio posted the following tweet on his upcoming match with Ricochet at the What Culture Pro Wrestling Show, Stacked. This will mark the third match between the two stars. The event is set for next month on August 22, and it will be held in Leeds, England.

WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features artwork of Sasha Banks and Charlotte. You can check out the new video in the player below.

Jeffrey Harris




