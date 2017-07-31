WWE News: News on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Smackdown has a live event tonight in Fort Wayne, Indiana at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. John Cena vs. Rusev, Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Championship are advertised for the show.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Texano Jr (33)

* Kid Kash (48)

* John Laurinaitis (55)

* WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger (70)