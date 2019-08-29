wrestling / News
Next AEW PPV Likely For November, Could Be Announced On Saturday
While discussing the possibility of a future match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the next AEW PPV will likely happen this November. AEW would most likely make the announcement this Saturday during All Out. As for Omega vs. Moxley, the belief is that the match will happen soon, since Moxley’s MRSA infection in his elbow got it pulled from Saturday’s show. It’s unknown if it will be saved for November or if it will happen on one of the AEW on TNT episodes.
