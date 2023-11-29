Various News: Next Hearing In Kimber Lee’s DUI Case, AEW Meet & Greet For Wednesday

– The next hearing date is set for Kimber Lee’s DUI case. PWInsider reports that a pre-trial hearing took place on Tuesday. Few details from the hearing are known, other than Lee waived her right to appear and was represented by her lawyer.

The next hearing is set for January 2nd at 8:30 AM ET.

Lee was arrested after, according to a police report, an officer saw her in her car facing the wrong direction stopped on a roadway. The officer made a traffic stop and the car began moving, nearly colliding with the guardrail and then stopping in a parking lot of a shopping center. Lee was driving and allegedly slurring her words, with the officer noting that she kept “forgetting why [she had been stopped] and asked me several times when (sic) I was messing with her.” She allegedly tried to leave leave the area multiple times to retrieve her laundry from a laundromat and when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs, she struck him in the chest to stop him which led to her being arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. Lee continued to resist and, per the report, kicked the officer in their chest and face, busting their lip.”

Lee had a blood alcohol level of 0.14; the legal limit in Florida is a 0.08. When asked to give a second sample, she allegedly failed to comply and failed to “give a sample on purpose.” She entered a not guilty plea to all charges on July 7th.

– AEW has announced a meet & greet before tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced that tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon CT here.

Kris Statlander, Matt Taven, Roderick Strong, and Mike Bennett will be part of the meet & greet.