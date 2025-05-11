Next Maple Leaf Pro Event Will Be Resurrection in July

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that it will have its next show this July in Montreal, called Resurrection. It happens on July 5 at Le Colisée de Laval. Tickets go on sale on May 16.

MAPLE LEAF PRO heads to Montreal, Quebec on July 5 for #MLPResurrection at "The House of Pain", Le Colisée de Laval!

