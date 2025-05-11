wrestling / News
Next Maple Leaf Pro Event Will Be Resurrection in July
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that it will have its next show this July in Montreal, called Resurrection. It happens on July 5 at Le Colisée de Laval. Tickets go on sale on May 16.
NEXT STOP! MAPLE LEAF PRO heads to Montreal, Quebec on July 5 for #MLPResurrection at "The House of Pain", Le Colisée de Laval!
TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY MAY 16 at https://t.co/6RVM5ojHdy!
WATCH LIVE ON @TRILLER_TV! pic.twitter.com/R7h3nRYXLP
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 11, 2025
