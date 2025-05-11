wrestling / News

Next Maple Leaf Pro Event Will Be Resurrection in July

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that it will have its next show this July in Montreal, called Resurrection. It happens on July 5 at Le Colisée de Laval. Tickets go on sale on May 16.

