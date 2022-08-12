UPDATED: Next Two NXT UK Tapings Have Been Cancelled Due To Soccer, No Tapings Scheduled

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that in addition to the two NXT UK tapings getting cancelled, there are currently no plans for any tapings for the brand. As previously reported, several wrestlers from the brand like Gallus and Charlie Dempsey are set to be in Florida later this month. It’s possible the NXT UK tapings could emanate from Orlando.

Original: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the next two sets of WWE NXT UK tapings at BT Sports Studios were cancelled on August 9. The reason is that the venue had to be used for soccer coverage.

The news is reportedly causing ‘uneasiness’ with the NXT UK crew, who feel that the show could be taped somewhere else and cancelling the tapings entirely is “never a good sign.” It was noted that no one has been told anything at this time.