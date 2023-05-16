Next Week’s AEW Rampage Airing Late Night on Saturday

The final episode of AEW Rampage before Double or Nothing is set to air on a Saturday night (technically Sunday). As has been noted, Rampage has been bumped to earlier timeslots or to Saturdays on TNT over the last few weeks due to the NBA and NHL finals. The updated TNT schedule shows that next week’s episode will air at midnight EST on Saturday/Sunday.

The episode is the final one before Double Or Nothing airs that Sunday. This week’s episode is set to air on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, also on TNT as usual.