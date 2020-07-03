Various News: Next Week’s NXT UK, Jenny Rose Looks at Her First ROH Match, Keith Lee & Taylor vs War Machine

wrestling / News
Next Week's NXT UK, Jenny Rose Looks at Her First ROH Match, Keith Lee & Taylor vs War Machine
– Next week’s NXT UK on WWE Network will look back at different NXT UK stars wrestling in America.
– Keith Lee & Shane Taylor vs War Machine in a No Rules match from ROH Survival of the Fittest 2016.
– Jenny Rose looks back on returning to the US after training in Japan under the legendary Kyoko Inoue for her first ROH match in 2013 against Mschif, Leah Von Dutch and Athena.
