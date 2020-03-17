wrestling / News

WWE News: Next Week’s RAW Confirmed for WWE Performance Center, WWE Puts Up WrestleMania 25 Cena vs. Edge vs. Big Show Video

March 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX has confirmed that next Monday’s RAW, previously scheduled to take place at Dickies Arena, will now take place at the WWE Performance Center with no crowd just like this past Monday’s episode did. Dickies Arena announced that WWE will, however, return there on Friday, July 31st for a live Smackdown on FOX and all tickets purchased for this Monday’s RAW will be honored at the July 31st Smackdown show.

– WWE has put up the full Edge vs. John Cena vs. The Big Show WrestleMania 25 match.

