WWE News: Next Week’s RAW Confirmed for WWE Performance Center, WWE Puts Up WrestleMania 25 Cena vs. Edge vs. Big Show Video

– The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX has confirmed that next Monday’s RAW, previously scheduled to take place at Dickies Arena, will now take place at the WWE Performance Center with no crowd just like this past Monday’s episode did. Dickies Arena announced that WWE will, however, return there on Friday, July 31st for a live Smackdown on FOX and all tickets purchased for this Monday’s RAW will be honored at the July 31st Smackdown show.

This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sbKifsPm1x — Dickies Arena (@DickiesArena) March 17, 2020

The event was originally scheduled in Fort Worth, Texas, which has now been rescheduled to Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, July 31. All original tickets will be honored for that event. (2/2) — Dickies Arena (@DickiesArena) March 17, 2020

Yes! — Dickies Arena (@DickiesArena) March 17, 2020

– WWE has put up the full Edge vs. John Cena vs. The Big Show WrestleMania 25 match.