Next Week’s Smackdown To Be ‘Throwback Edition’
April 30, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is taking Smackdown into the past next week, announcing a “Throwback Edition” for next Friday. Tonight’s episode saw the announcement that the May 7th episode will be a Throwback Edition.
The only match set at this time is Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro. You can see the logo for next week’s episode below:
We're going waaayyyy back next Friday on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/6zt36aUwvi
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2021
