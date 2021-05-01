wrestling / News

Next Week’s Smackdown To Be ‘Throwback Edition’

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Throwback Edition

WWE is taking Smackdown into the past next week, announcing a “Throwback Edition” for next Friday. Tonight’s episode saw the announcement that the May 7th episode will be a Throwback Edition.

The only match set at this time is Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro. You can see the logo for next week’s episode below:

