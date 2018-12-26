Next Week’s Additions to WWE Network Set: Edge and Christian Show, More

– The WWE Network has updated its schedule for next week, including the new content that will be available. The new additions are as follows (per PWInsider:

Monday

After Raw: Edge and Christian Show – “Edge and Christian investigate an urban legend, dissension spoils a surprise on ‘Total Divos’, and a new hotline delivers the inside scoop!

Tuesday

10 PM ET: WWE Network debut of the New Day 2018 Pancake Powered Year-End Super Spectacular

Wednesday

3 PM ET: NXT UK – “Joe Coffey and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne continue their explosive rivalry during a tag team match between Gallus and Moustache Mountain.”

4 PM ET: NXT UK – “Physicality breaks out when WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey meet to sign the contract for their upcoming match.”

7 PM ET: 205 Live

8 PM ET: NXT – Matt Riddle versus Kassius Ohno in the main event

Friday

7:30 PM ET: This Week in WWE