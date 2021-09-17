Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Almost Sold Out

Next week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be taped in front of the company’s largest audience ever at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show has 18,379 tickets out with the venue set at 19,428 capacity. It is likely to sell out and if it does, it will be the biggest crowd for a New York City show in over ten years. There is a $54 get-in price on the secondary market. The lineups include the following:

Dynamite Grand Slam:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho

* Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR

* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley

Rampage Grand Slam:

* The Young Bucks & Adam Cole vs. Jurassic Express & Christian Cage

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page