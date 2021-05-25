UPDATED: Next Week’s AEW Dynamite to Air on June 4, Note on NBA Preemptions

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that there may be additional episodes of AEW Dynamite moving in June to Friday night as a result of the NBA Playoff coverage on TNT. Also, once the NBA Playoff coverage is completed on TNT, AEW Dynamite will return to its regular broadcast scheduled on Wednesday nights on TNT.

ORIGINAL: As noted, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be airing on Friday, May 28 at 10:30 pm EST due to the TNT NBA Playoff game coverage on Wednesday, May 26. Now, the TNT schedule has revealed the airing of next week’s Dynamite, which is also slated for Friday.

Next week’s edition of Dynamite will air on Friday, June 4 at 10:00 pm EST, as the NBA Playoff game coverage will continue on TNT on Wednesday, June 2.

Meanwhile, AEW and WarnerMedia have confirmed that Dynamite will be moving to TBS in January 2022, along with AEW’s new show, Rampage, which will debut on TNT on August 13.